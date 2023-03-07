Your Life
Suspect ‘down’ after a shooting involving Phoenix officers in Laveen

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but police say a shooting involving officers occurred in the area of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road. Police say a suspect is “down” and are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

This is the 14th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 18th in Arizona.

