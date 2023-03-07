Suspect ‘down’ after a shooting involving Phoenix officers in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but police say a shooting involving officers occurred in the area of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road. Police say a suspect is “down” and are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Phoenix Police is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road. Officers are Code 4 and suspect is down. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/fo9BgDDe8N — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 7, 2023

This is the 14th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 18th in Arizona.

