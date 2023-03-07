Your Life
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their dog’s bed

Homeowners suspect the bobcat entered through the unlocked doggie door.
Homeowners suspect the bobcat entered through the unlocked doggie door.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAN MANUEL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Homeowners in San Manuel were surprised when they opened their door to find another animal lounging in their dog’s bed. The Arizona Game and Fish posted on Twitter that a bobcat was found lying comfortably on the dog bed instead of the homeowner’s pet. The bobcat ran away before a Game and Fish officer arrived, but the homeowners suspect it entered through the unlocked doggie door.

The Arizona Game and Fish says never to handle entrapped or hurt wildlife by yourself and call 623-236-7201 for assistance.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

