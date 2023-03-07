Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

As shoppers face their holiday spending hangover, buyer’s remorse grows

Households across Arizona are having buyer's remorse as nearly 50% of them still have debt stemming from the 2022 holiday season.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re still trying to pay off the presents you stacked under the Christmas tree, you’re not alone. Almost half of holiday shoppers are still digging out from holiday debt, and more people are experiencing buyer’s remorse than in years past.

According to a new MoneyGeek survey, the average person spent $1,288 on holiday-related expenses in 2022, up 14% from 2021. 23% say they wish they’d spent less. “When we originally went into the survey, we thought maybe there’s a possibility that people could be tightening their belts a little bit with inflation, but that did not happen,” said MoneyGeek’s Melody Kasulis. “We saw consumers pile on 14% more debt from 2021 and a little bit more regret from their spending as well, so it’s almost like consumers knew that they shouldn’t, but they did anyway.”

The survey also revealed 44% of shoppers were still chipping away at holiday debt as of February when the survey was conducted. That’s up 4% from 2021. Although the vast majority of consumers used credit cards for holiday purchases, 18% of shoppers used the buy now, pay later financing option for holiday purchases.

“If you’re purchasing a few items through those methods you could be having a few buy now, pay later payments to make each month, and that can quickly rack up,” Kasulis said. “The holidays don’t exactly sneak up on us, right? We kind of know exactly when they’re going to happen and when we’re going to need to make some purchases, so getting ahead on some holiday planning and some shopping can be a really great way to reduce those last-minute spends that we make.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

Nearly half of holiday shoppers still paying off debt, report says
Mayes spoke with the On Your Side team on its effort to protect Arizona consumers.
Arizona’s attorney general talks with On Your Side as part of National Consumer Protection Week
Arizona's AG Office investigates thousands of scam complaints every year
Scammers sending out fake invoice to steal money