Scottsdale bond improve projects over budget by $130 million

The City of Scottsdale has gone severely over budget, having been impacted by inflation.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The near-record inflation could compromise a series of voter-approved projects for police, fire, and road improvements in Scottsdale. Voters passed the bond in 2019, and it was expected to cost $319 million. Now, city leaders say it will cost 41% more. “It is staggering. I don’t know how we are going to buy all of these things,” said Scottsdale City Councilmember Barry Graham.

City officials blame rising inflation and supply chain issues for the budget hike, but Graham said there were planning mistakes after staffers underestimated the size of a new public safety training facility. “They said that description was inaccurate there is not a single training facility in the world. So it was tripled,” said Graham.

There is a long list of projects that require a budget increase in order to be completed. They include replacing workstations at 911 call centers, roadway and pedestrian improvements, and expanding a fire and police training facility. Graham said the budgeting shortfalls could lead to cuts or scaling back.

The Scottsdale City Council is still reviewing the budget and will decide how to move forward with the bond projects on a case-by-case basis.

