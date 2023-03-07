Planned Parenthood begins offering vasectomies in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is increasing demand for men’s health care services following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. To accommodate that demand, Planned Parenthood locations in select parts of Arizona will begin providing vasectomies.

As of Tuesday, the vasectomies are only being performed in Tucson, but the organization hopes to expand closer to the Valley and other parts of the state by the end of 2023. Officials with Planned Parenthood Arizona say this was a niche where they could step in so patients don’t have to go to a specialist. The procedure takes about 15 minutes in an outpatient setting and costs around $750 without insurance.

Planned Parenthood Arizona has seven health centers and a telehealth center. While the organization did have to hire another doctor in Tucson for the vasectomy services, they will not be doing reversals. Health officials encourage everyone interested in the procedure to talk to their doctor or medical professional first.

“One of the most important things is that a patient needs to be absolutely certain that they don’t desire child-bearing in the future. All sterilization should be considered permanent. So, they really have to think through their life circumstance right now and where they may be in the future,” said medical director Dr. Jill Gibson.

It’s been about a decade since Planned Parenthood has offered the procedures, but the procedure option has been available for a very long time. For more information on Planned Parenthood resources in Arizona, click/tap here.

