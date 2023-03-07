Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M

Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M(Ron Miller with Zipp3d)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’ve been looking for a home with plenty of history, you’re in luck.

A house that once belonged to world-famous magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market in Las Vegas for $3 million.

According to a Zillow listing for the property, the main house of the “Jungle Palace” was constructed in 1954 and features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. However, the property includes four parcels in total, which includes the main home and three additional guest houses.

Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M(Ron Miller with Zipp3d)

Among numerous other amenities at the property, the Siegfried & Roy home includes three pools, a casita and cabana.

As one might expect, the sprawling property is also home to a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures, according to the Zillow listing.

Former Siegfried & Roy Las Vegas home lists for $3M
Former Siegfried & Roy Las Vegas home lists for $3M(Ron Miller with Zipp3d)

The home is located at 1639 Valley Drive in Las Vegas.

Former home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Former home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M(Ron Miller with Zipp3d)
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M(Ron Miller with Zipp3d)
Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M(Ron Miller with Zipp3d)
Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M(Ron Miller with Zipp3d)
Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M(Ron Miller with Zipp3d)

To view the full listing and to see more pictures, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart

Latest News

Last June, an Arizona’s Family investigation uncovered an alarming number of racehorse deaths...
Phoenix racetrack fined over $150K for safety issues, penalty fees
The southbound lanes and ramps of the Loop 202 south mountain freeway will remain closed while...
Parts of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Phoenix closed after bus catches fire
Sedona Fire says the number one reason people need a swift water rescue is from trying to drive...
Sedona Fire training for swift water rescues, urges caution as snow melts cause flash floods
Officials confirmed Tuesday that two of the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, were...
State department warns about traveling to parts of Mexico after 2 Americans killed
What to know before traveling to Mexico for spring break