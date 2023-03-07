Parents frustrated after metal detectors at Mohave High School make students late

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Frustrated parents and students made it clear during a meeting in Bullhead City Monday night that they are not happy with Mohave High School.

The school began using metal detectors this morning, and the process took more than an hour for some students to get into school. What makes it worse, they were marked tardy.

Both students and parents say they are fine with the added security but say the school did not think this through. Viewer video shows a massive line of students wrapped around Mohave High School Monday morning. The video was taken around 7:50 a.m. when the bell rang.

Tonya Gold’s son is a senior at Mohave High. She says he got to school at 7:15 this morning and didn’t get into his class until nearly 8:40. He said he and other students stuck in line were marked tardy. “I’m not opposed to those at all. Just the way they’re implementing them and taking them out on the kids is making them feel like they’re doing something wrong because they’re not in line at 7 or 6:50 in the morning,” Gold said.

We reached out to the district to ask what is going on. A spokesperson says the tardies have now been excused for those in line before school started. But what’s the solution?

In a statement, the director of community engagement, Michael Carter, at Colorado River Union High School District, says:

“Mohave High School plans to open the main office entrance’s metal detector earlier, educate students on how to properly go through the detectors, and help guide students to the less used gym entrance’s metal detector.”

Carter went on to say that the high school has three metal detectors which have been installed since the beginning of the school year but were not used except for limited testing purposes until the exterior fencing and gates at all school campuses could be installed.

At tonight’s school board meeting, parents and students spoke up in frustration. “Did anyone do research about implementing this?” someone said. “We are setting a bad example for these students to make them show up on time then tell them you were late because of our problem by not excusing it,” another person said.

The district says short-term, they will excuse a tardy while working to improve the system and prevent recurring issues. But students say that isn’t enough. “I showed up at 7:10. I was in line and did not get in until 8:30. Your guys’ priority is education and safety but what is ironic is our safety is at risk while waiting outside for an hour,” one student said.

In a letter, the district says to avoid setting off the metal detector, students should be prepared to pass through them without certain items like excessive jewelry or steel-toed boots. At the end of tonight’s board meeting, one member called for an emergency meeting this week. We will make sure to follow this and keep you posted.

