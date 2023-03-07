Your Life
Owen is a teen who loves cars and is looking for a loving home

Finding Forever is sponsored by 72sold.com
To find out how you might become a forever family for Owen or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Meet Owen, a foster child looking for a loving family. He has plenty of hobbies, but one that stands out is his love of cars.

We spent the afternoon at a place called Main Event in Tempe, where Owen had his pick of just about any video game he wanted. But after talking to him for a bit, it was no surprise that he gravitated toward the car games. Owen loves cars, especially fast ones, like the Ram TRX. When asked if he had that car if he’d go the speed limit, Owen said, “Not at all.”

He loves speed, but also he’s a huge fan of the new Ford Bronco. “I was watching YouTube, (and) there was this guy with YouTube Shorts,” Owen said. “He was driving the 2023 Ford Bronco Avalanche.” Owen is kind, funny and has a lot of love to give. He says he would bring a lot to any family he joins. “Treat people like the way they want to be treated,” he said. “Treat them like family, and bring joy to them.”

James is Owen’s group home leader and they are best buddies. He says Owen would do well in a family that moves at a slower pace. “He’s looking for someone that is able to give him attention and that is able to give you that love and attention,” he said. Owen gets good grades in school, loves video games and dogs. “And the other dog I wish I had was a great Dane,” he said.

He says he would be happy with any famil but really wants one that is kind and gives him the love that he deserves. To find out how you might become a forever family for Owen or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

