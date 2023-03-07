Your Life
Man dead after early morning shooting in Peoria

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Peoria are searching for the suspect after an early morning shooting left a man dead on Tuesday.

According to officers, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near 108th and Olive avenues around 2 a.m. Officers found a man who had been shot and authorities attempted CPR but he died at the scene. Video from the area shows an extensive law enforcement presence at the complex throughout the morning. While details regarding what led up to the shooting are extremely limited, police say that the suspect took off from the scene.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a “younger black male with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.” Police are asking anyone who may have information to call 911 or the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311. No other information has been released.

