Major Scottsdale intersection closed due to deadly motorcycle crash
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash has left at least one person dead in Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a car and motorcyclist collided near 68th Street and Shea Boulevard around 4 p.m. It’s unknown what led up to the crash.
Investigators say the intersection is closed in all directions and drivers are asked to find alternates routes. The investigation is ongoing.
