Major Scottsdale intersection closed due to deadly motorcycle crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash has left at least one person dead in Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a car and motorcyclist collided near 68th Street and Shea Boulevard around 4 p.m. It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

Investigators say the intersection is closed in all directions and drivers are asked to find alternates routes. The investigation is ongoing.

🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 68 St and Shea Blvd closed in all directions for a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Roadway will be closed for extended duration. Please find alt route. pic.twitter.com/rt69qEdfoG — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) March 7, 2023

