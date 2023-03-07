Your Life
‘It’s great working together’: Twin sisters making history in shipping industry

Two women, who happen to be twins, are making history at UPS. (Source: WSB)
By Berndt Petersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WSB) – Alyssa Strickland and her sister Britteny Strickland-Varnedoe know their way around anything with 18 wheels.

The twin sisters both have a lot in common.

“We just tell everybody, ‘Call us twins’,” Strickland-Varnedoe said. “We’ve been called twins our whole life when we were young, we thought it was actually our name.”

The twins have also made history. They are the first women at the huge Atlanta hub of UPS to become on-road supervisors.

The women train the drivers of the big rigs.

UPS supervisor Kimberly Smith said this marks 100 years of women in the ranks of UPS.

“I can’t express how proud I am,” she said.

Women in the company now work in every role, including the CEO.

Strickland and Strickland-Varnedoe said they love their roles in the company.

But when it comes to who’s the better driver, they are both in agreement.

“We’re the same,” Strickland-Varnedoe said.

Strickland said it is a great experience working with her sister.

“It’s great working together. We ride together to work, and train together. We do it all together,” she said. “It’s just fun.”

Copyright 2023 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

