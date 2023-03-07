Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Increased pollen is good news for bees, bad news for allergy sufferers

Increased pollen is good news for bees, bad news for allergy sufferers
Increased pollen is good news for bees, bad news for allergy sufferers(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Even with the cooler than normal temperatures the spring pollen season is underway.

Over at Gilcrease Orchards, the bees are pollenating flowers and collecting nectar to take back to their hives.

That means allergy season has started.

With the rain we’ve had so far this year this could be a tough allergy season, according to Dr. Rick Vinuya with OptumCare.

“When we have more rain we expect more pollen, with increased pollen there is a potential for exposure for allergy sufferers,” he said.

Those with allergies are probably already experiencing symptoms including a runny or stuffy nose and/or itchy, watery eyes.

Dr. Vinuya says it’s important to not ignore allergy symptoms because they could get worse over time.

“If you have allergies you are two to three times more likely to develop asthma,” he said.

Treating allergies includes avoiding going outside in the early mornings when pollen counts are the highest to over the counter meds to allergy shots.

As for the bees already pollenating fruit trees, it’s a sign of what could be a good year for local growers.

Once the fruit trees stop flowering the bees will then move on to plants such as sunflowers, zucchinis and squash according to Mark Ruben with Gilcrease Orchards.

His 22 bee hives will each generate about 100 pounds of honey.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

Creating a COVID memorial day
A group here in the Vallely is looking to commemorate the deaths of those lost to COVID-19 with...
COVID-19 group honors victims lost to the virus, pushes for federal COVID Memorial Day
Davis was diagnosed with an arrhythmia of the heart and quickly needed a pacemaker, a procedure...
Team of doctors step up to help Mesa woman in need of urgent heart surgery
Elk playing in the Payson, Arizona snow.
Gila County bans feeding wildlife, cites public health and safety concerns