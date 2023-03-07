Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular waterfall in the Navajo Nation is now closed to the public, due to the impacts of tourism in the community.

As of March 1, Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” closed to the public with no date of reopening. The 181-foot waterfall is located on the Navajo Nation reservation within the boundary of the Leupp Chapter, 30 miles east of Flagstaff.

Residents of the Adah’iilíní (Grand Falls) and the Leupp communities say the popularity of the falls has brought many issues to the community, such as an overflow of trash, alcohol containers, off-roading, deterioration of roads, and a disturbance in the natural ecosystem and cultural sites.

Any non-resident visitors entering the premises will be asked to leave, except for members of State and Federally Recognized Tribes for cultural preservation purposes only.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.