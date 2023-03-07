Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Glendale church helps affordable housing crisis, provides land for low-cost apartments

The developments are called “Micro Housing Villages,” and will go up behind the Disciples of Christ Church.
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pastor Minerva Guzman and her son Jonathan devote their lives to helping others, so it’s no surprise they jumped at the chance to use a section of their unused church property to provide housing to the homeless. “As a church, that’s what we do, that’s what we are called to do, to help people,” said Jonathan Guzman. “When they presented that idea to us, it was excellent.”

The Disciples of Christ Church in Glendale is taking a bold new step in the fight to keep struggling families from living on the street. Ted Taylor is the CEO of Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, a nonprofit that gives shelter, food, and clothing to folks in need with the help of churches and other faith-based organizations.

Taylor is taking the relationships a step further, asking the religious groups to provide some of their vacant, unused lands so Family Promise can build affordable apartments. “We’re putting this development on a church property, and there are church properties like this all over the Valley,” said Taylor. “They (churches) want to be missional, and we are making that missional capability possible, by developing a community that can fit on that property.”

The developments are called “Micro Housing Villages,” and the first of its kind will go up behind the Disciples of Christ Church, off 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Large shipping containers will be retrofitted into 640 square foot, two-bedroom furnished apartments. According to Taylor, they can be built at 1/3 of the cost of a traditional complex.

The units will be set up as a housing bridge as tenants look to find a permanent place to live. Rent is expected to be around $150 a week. “It’s great for other churches and organizations,” said Guzman. “If they have lots of places like this, they can build something, too. We help the people, it’s great to help people .”

According to Taylor, this micro-housing village should be up and running by the end of summer. In addition, Taylor said discussions are already underway to build three more micro-housing villages in the Phoenix-metro area. For more details, visit: https://familypromiseaz.org/programs/

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

In this On Your Side update report, Bill's Awnings has its license revoked.
State revokes Mesa awning company’s contracting license following investigation
Local churches address the need for affordable housing
Crews prepare for potential water rescues in northern Arizona
Scottsdale intersection closed after deadly motorcycle crash