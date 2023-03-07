Your Life
First 80s of the year on the way for the Phoenix area

7-Day Forecast for Mar. 7
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A warming trend continues for the Valley and state today. In the Valley, look for mostly cloudy skies with a bit of virga or even sprinkles this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today, skies will partially clear for a bit of sunshine and a high of 75 degrees.

75 degrees is about average for this time of year in the Valley, but we’re set to climb above average by the end of this week. In fact, our first 80-degree day of the year is likely on Friday with a current forecast high of 83 degrees. Over the weekend, a ridge of high pressure begins to build and temperatures further warm to about 84 Sunday and 86 by the start of next week. It’s possible we see our first 90-degree day of the year next week, but that’s a ways away and the forecast could change. It’s something we’re watching closely.

In the high country, look for continued breeziness every afternoon this week as troughs of low-pressure swing by to our north. No new rain or snow is expected this week, but a few light showers are possible over the weekend in the mountains. Snowmelt is expected to continue as temperatures slowly warm this week.

