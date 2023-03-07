Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bodies of 2 men recovered after inflatable kayak capsizes at Lake Pleasant

It's unclear what caused the kayak to capsize. File image.
It's unclear what caused the kayak to capsize. File image.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says two men drowned Sunday night after their inflatable kayak capsized at Lake Pleasant. Their bodies have since been recovered.

According to deputies, multiple witnesses called 911 after hearing yelling and cries for help near the Roadrunner Campsite. Authorities say that witnesses could not personally see the distressed swimming, but heard calls for help coming from the water. Peoria firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived to find an inflatable kayak that had capsized with no one on board. After an extensive search, deputies weren’t able to find it and suspended the search until the next morning.

Crews continued their search Monday morning and learned that two people may have possibly drowned. Another search was conducted at night and crews recovered two kayakers whose bodies were found 50 to 100 feet underwater, a few hundred feet away from shore. They have since been identified as 28-year-old Christopher Govoni and 24-year-old Rogelio Ortiz. Deputies don’t believe either kayaker was wearing a life vest.

Later, investigators also found the 10-foot kayak that didn’t appear to have any damage. It’s still unclear what caused the kayak to capsize.

The investigation remains ongoing, but at this time it appears that both men had tried to swim to shore. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

Owen loves cars and is looking for a family of his own.
Owen is a teen who loves cars and is looking for a loving home
Buyers across the U.S. are reckoning with the financial decisions they made over the holidays.
As shoppers face their holiday spending hangover, buyer’s remorse grows
The lawsuit was announced Tuesday morning.
AG Mayes files lawsuit against Cochise County for shifting election duties to recorder
A Border Patrol agent was taken to a hospital after her face and hands were injured in an...
Border Patrol agent injured in assault; suspect taken into custody