Bodies of 2 men recovered after inflatable kayak capsizes at Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says two men drowned Sunday night after their inflatable kayak capsized at Lake Pleasant. Their bodies have since been recovered.

According to deputies, multiple witnesses called 911 after hearing yelling and cries for help near the Roadrunner Campsite. Authorities say that witnesses could not personally see the distressed swimming, but heard calls for help coming from the water. Peoria firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived to find an inflatable kayak that had capsized with no one on board. After an extensive search, deputies weren’t able to find it and suspended the search until the next morning.

Crews continued their search Monday morning and learned that two people may have possibly drowned. Another search was conducted at night and crews recovered two kayakers whose bodies were found 50 to 100 feet underwater, a few hundred feet away from shore. They have since been identified as 28-year-old Christopher Govoni and 24-year-old Rogelio Ortiz. Deputies don’t believe either kayaker was wearing a life vest.

Later, investigators also found the 10-foot kayak that didn’t appear to have any damage. It’s still unclear what caused the kayak to capsize.

The investigation remains ongoing, but at this time it appears that both men had tried to swim to shore. No other information has been released.

