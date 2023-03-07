Your Life
80s around the corner for central Arizona

A quiet, warm weekend ahead
7-Day Forecast for Mar. 7
7-Day Forecast for Mar. 7(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Even with our partly cloudy skies today, our slow warm-up continues on-trend. Look for lows tonight near 50 degrees under clear skies for the full “Worm” Moon. For mid-week, we should hit highs around 75 degrees, which is on average for this time of year. Look for another breezy to windy day up in the High Country due to another low-pressure system passing to the north. We will be in the upper 70s by Thursday as our dry weather pattern continues and likely top 80 degrees on Friday. Once again, the flood warning for Tonto Creek has been extended again until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Please stay away from the low-lying crossings. A flood warning also continues for crossings along the Salt River due to dam releases upstream from Tempe Town Lake until 2 p.m. on March 14.

Flood Warning for Tonto Creek and Salt River extended.
Flood Warning for Tonto Creek and Salt River extended.
It’ll be another busy March weekend with a huge NASCAR race in town and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. We should see excellent parade weather with partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Sunday, for the big NASCAR race, it looks sunny with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll have pleasant conditions in the mountains as we continue to warm up Monday and Tuesday by a degree or two, with highs around 84 degrees.

