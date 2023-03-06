Your Life
Wrong-way driver arrested for possible DUI on I-10 in Goodyear

A red sedan was seen spotted just off I-10 at Estrella Parkway.
A red sedan was seen spotted just off I-10 at Estrella Parkway.(DPS)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver in the West Valley has been arrested for possible impairment after they drove the wrong way on Interstate 10 and the Loop 101 early Monday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a wrong-way driver was reported headed southbound in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Camelback Road around 2 a.m. After tracking the vehicle down, the car was found westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 before self-correcting and exiting on Estrella Parkway in Goodyear. Video from the scene showed a heavy law enforcement presence just off the interstate. According to DPS, that’s where troopers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver for possible impairment. No other information was immediately released.

