Warming trend here for this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A quiet weather week is expected around Arizona, as a rather zonal pattern of the jet stream seems content to hang out over the state. That “west-to-east” flow generally brings little in the way of weather changes, and we see a slow warming trend for the weekdays.

However, by the end of the week, a ridge of high pressure begins to build into Arizona from the west and that will allow temperatures to increase. We’ll probably see our first 80-degree temperature of the year either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. It’s also possible that we’ll be in the 80s for each of those days. Either way, nice mild weather is ahead. For the next several days, look for highs in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s. That’s still below average for this time of year, but that will change as we head into the weekend.

With the ridge of high pressure expected for the weekend, the next storm in line looks like it will mainly stay to the north of Arizona, with only a few light rain/snow showers possible in the northern portion of the state. The reservoirs on the Salt River are filling to near maximum. As a result, we’re likely to see water in the Salt River bed increasing over the next several weeks.

There is a small flow between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. As more water needs to be released, it will not be held back by the Tempe Town Lake Dam, a gate will be lowered there, and water will continue downstream through metro Phoenix.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.