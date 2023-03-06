Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Warmer week ahead for Arizona, but expect some breezes in the High Country

Spring is arriving to the Valley of the Sun, with temperatures to show for it.
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s will warm to 72 degrees today in the Valley under partly cloudy skies. Look for light winds and noticeably warmer conditions.

Across the state, weather changes are on the way this week. The jet stream has lifted north, keeping a trough of low pressure further north of Arizona than it’s been in several weeks. Several disturbances will brush by Arizona this week, leading to breezy conditions mainly in the high country. Wednesday will be the windiest day for mountain communities.

No rain or snow is expected in the next 7 days and considerable snowmelt will begin by the weekend in the High Country as temperatures warm dramatically statewide. In the Valley, there’s a chance we see our first 80-degree day of the year on Friday, with low 80s likely Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will slowly climb to the low 50s by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college

Latest News

Here comes to the 80s to Phoenix
Temperatures warming up in Arizona
7-day forecast for Sunday March 5.
Dry conditions for Arizona with a gradual warm up with week
Dry conditions for Arizona with a gradual warm up with week