Warmer week ahead for Arizona, but expect some breezes in the High Country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s will warm to 72 degrees today in the Valley under partly cloudy skies. Look for light winds and noticeably warmer conditions.

Across the state, weather changes are on the way this week. The jet stream has lifted north, keeping a trough of low pressure further north of Arizona than it’s been in several weeks. Several disturbances will brush by Arizona this week, leading to breezy conditions mainly in the high country. Wednesday will be the windiest day for mountain communities.

No rain or snow is expected in the next 7 days and considerable snowmelt will begin by the weekend in the High Country as temperatures warm dramatically statewide. In the Valley, there’s a chance we see our first 80-degree day of the year on Friday, with low 80s likely Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will slowly climb to the low 50s by next weekend.

