Two Ahwatukee 8th graders to publish dystopian novel

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Ahwatukee 8th graders are set to publish a group-written dystopian novel called “Divided by the Seasons.”

The story tells the tale of a world split into four seasons and was inspired by a variety of various fantasy and dystopian novels, including Divergent. Sydney Hardy and Sadie Peterson said, “We just really created our characters and our plot line and kept writing and writing and writing. And just kept going!”

The girls said a lot of the writing process also involved reading other dystopian books, etc. “Research the best places to self-publish...so we researched and figured that this was the best way to do it,” said the girls. “If you’re really interested in writing, just keep going at it.” You can find the girls’ book on Amazon, and it even comes in a Kindle version.