Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Two Ahwatukee 8th graders to publish dystopian novel

Two 8th graders from Ahwatukee wrote a dystopian novel!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Ahwatukee 8th graders are set to publish a group-written dystopian novel called “Divided by the Seasons.”

The story tells the tale of a world split into four seasons and was inspired by a variety of various fantasy and dystopian novels, including Divergent. Sydney Hardy and Sadie Peterson said, “We just really created our characters and our plot line and kept writing and writing and writing. And just kept going!”

The girls said a lot of the writing process also involved reading other dystopian books, etc. “Research the best places to self-publish...so we researched and figured that this was the best way to do it,” said the girls. “If you’re really interested in writing, just keep going at it.” You can find the girls’ book on Amazon, and it even comes in a Kindle version.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

Arizona, Colorado, and Washington are the top 3 states to surpass violent crime rates.
Feds: Arizona among states to surpass national average rate of violent crime
Devalon Jackson now faces multiple felony charges including first-degree murder.
Docs: Convicted felon shot, killed man after argument at east Phoenix 7-Eleven
The average lifespan of a smoke detector is 10 years.
Phoenix firefighters remind families to check smoke detectors, create fire safety plan
Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Warren G, and Too $hort are going on tour this summer!
Snoop Dogg going on tour with other hip-hop stars; here’s when they come to Phoenix