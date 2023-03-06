Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested after dog shot in head during road road incident in Mesa

Charles Bray, 44, was arrested in connection to a road rage incident in Mesa where a dog was...
Charles Bray, 44, was arrested in connection to a road rage incident in Mesa where a dog was shot.(Mesa Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after a dog was shot during a suspected case of road rage late last week in Mesa.

Last Friday afternoon, Mesa police responded to reports of a road rage incident Alma School and Broadway roads. The victim told officers he was driving on Broadway when he accidentally cut off a gray car. He said the driver of that car then pulled up to the passenger side of his truck and yelled, “I’m going to kill you!” He said the man then moved to the driver’s side and that he heard a loud pop.

Police say the victim quickly made a U-turn and drove away. He pulled over and got out to check on his truck, noticing a bullet hole in the pillar that separates the front and backseats. He then noticed his dog was bleeding behind its right ear. He took the dog to a nearby veterinary office, and an X-ray showed that there was a bullet inside its skull.

The victim provided a description of the suspect to police, which soon led to the arrest of 44-year-old Charles Bray. According to court documents, he admitted that he was in an argument with the victim but didn’t want to incriminate himself and invoked his rights to remain silent and to request an attorney. During a search warrant at Bray’s apartment, detectives reportedly found a gun and a green long-sleeved shirt that the victim had described him to be wearing.

Police say Bray also has a felony warrant out of Indiana and multiple felony convictions that don’t allow him to carry a gun. He faces various charges including firing a gun in city limits, endangerment, prohibited possession, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, firing a gun at a non-residence, and inflicting an injury on an animal. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to police, the dog survived the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales,...
Arizona rancher arraigned in Mexican man’s shooting death
From left to right: Richard Pounds, John Imes, and Amber-Leah Valentine were arrested.
3 arrested after 16-year-old boy found dead, wrapped in a blanket in Kingman
Samuel Ward (right) and Max Biederman (left) were charged with domestic terrorism after...
2 Arizonans charged with domestic terrorism after attacking police and fire training center in Atlanta
Multiple Phoenix police patrol vehicles are seen scattered throughout the plaza.
Police ID man found shot to death outside Family Dollar store in north Phoenix