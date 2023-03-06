Snoop Dogg going on tour with other hip-hop stars; here’s when they come to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner have announced they’re linking up for a North America tour. These hip-hop legends will be arriving at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 23!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, starting with Citi Presales and general on-sale tickets launching Friday at 9 a.m. here. VIP Packages will be available as well. The tour is stopping in 33 cities, including a few spots in Canada. The tour launches in Rogers Arena in Vancouver in July and will end in Irvine on Aug. 27.

Check out the list of all 2023 tour dates:

July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

