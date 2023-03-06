Your Life
Snoop Dogg going on tour with other hip-hop stars; here’s when they come to Phoenix

Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Warren G, and Too $hort are going on tour this summer!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner have announced they’re linking up for a North America tour. These hip-hop legends will be arriving at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 23!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, starting with Citi Presales and general on-sale tickets launching Friday at 9 a.m. here. VIP Packages will be available as well. The tour is stopping in 33 cities, including a few spots in Canada. The tour launches in Rogers Arena in Vancouver in July and will end in Irvine on Aug. 27.

Check out the list of all 2023 tour dates:

  • July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
  • July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
  • July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
  • July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
  • July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
  • July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
  • July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
  • July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
  • July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Aug. 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • Aug. 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
  • Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
  • Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Aug. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Aug. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • Aug. 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
  • Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • Aug. 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
  • Aug. 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
  • Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

