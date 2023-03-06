Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Glendale store

Your Life
Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were recently sold in Arizona.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky lottery players in Arizona are about to cash out in a big way.

Over the weekend, a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at 4 Sons Food Store, located near 51st Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale. Another worth the same amount was sold at a Speedway store in Hereford, Ariz. The winning numbers were 10, 16, 18, 40, 66, Powerball 16. The Powerplay was 3x.

Check those numbers and if you won, make sure to cash out!

