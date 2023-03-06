Your Life
Police looking for missing off-duty K9 last seen in Goodyear; warns public to not approach

K9 file
K9 file(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, A (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police put out a warning to the community to the public after an off-duty K9 recently went missing.

The alert went out just after 3 a.m. early Monday morning. According to authorities, the large K9 is a 90 lbs, tan Malinois with a black face that belongs to the Avondale Police Department. It was last seen wearing a medal collar. On social media, police said that they believe the K9 may be injured and should be considered dangerous.

The K9 was last spotted near 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye. School resource officers are now stationed at schools in the area as a precaution. Police are asking anyone who sees them to immediately call 911 and not to approach them. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

