Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Northern Arizona stuns Eastern Washington in Big Sky tourney

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Oakland Fort came off the bench to score 15 points, burying a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally No. 9 seed Northern Arizona to an 81-80 victory over top-seeded Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Sunday night.

Xavier Fuller finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (11-22), who stunned the regular-season champions. Nik Mains added 16 points and five rebounds.

Steele Venters led the Eagles (22-10) with 21 points and five assists. Ethan Price added 13 points and four assists, while Angelo Allegri also scored 13.

The game was tied at 35 at halftime. Eastern Washington shot 57% overall and made 9 of 24 from beyond the arc, but the Eagles sank only 13 of 20 free throws and missed some costly ones down the stretch.

Northern Arizona advances to play the winner between Montana and Idaho State in the semifinals on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game...
March Madness 2023: League tourneys set to shape NCAA field
NAU beats Idaho 87-76 in Big Sky Conference first round
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) shoots over Colorado center Lawson Lovering (34) during the...
No. 8 Arizona’s Ballo finds balance in basketball and life
Kyle Soelle
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Kyle Soelle