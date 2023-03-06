Your Life
NAU beats Idaho 87-76 in Big Sky Conference first round

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jalen Cole had 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 87-76 victory over Idaho on Saturday night in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Cone shot 6 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (10-22). Nik Mains scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Xavier Fuller shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Isaac Jones finished with 23 points for the Vandals (10-22). Idaho also got 21 points and seven rebounds from Nigel Burris. In addition, Divant’e Moffitt had 15 points.

Northern Arizona entered halftime up 45-42. Cone paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Fuller’s 3-pointer with 13:41 remaining in the second half gave Northern Arizona the lead for good at 58-56.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

