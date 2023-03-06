Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college

Latest News

Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
In ‘junk fee’ fight, US shares airlines’ rules for seating families
Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law...
15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
Northern California storm eases but more snow expected