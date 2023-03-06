Happy Hour Spots: The Vig McCormick Ranch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Spring training is here, and that means beautiful weather and a day at the ballpark.

If you bought anything at the ballpark lately, you know food and drink don’t come cheap. So, for this week’s happy hour spot, we decide to check out a place that is about a five-minute drive from Salt River Fields. The Vig has five locations around the Valley, and they offer their happy hour Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. They offer a huge play the nachos for $14 with all sorts of fresh toppings.

The Vig McCormick Ranch made our list of best happy hour spots across the Valley. (Arizona's Family)

For $6 you can get a big, Nobel bread pretzel with delicious cheese sauce and mustard. Their blistered shishito peppers come with a chili-garlic soy sauce and run just $6, too. For the same price, you can pick up some sliders and pork or chicken tacos. What we love about their happy hour is they use great, local ingredients...and it all comes at a good price!

