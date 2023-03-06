Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Happy Hour Spots: The Vig McCormick Ranch

Ian Schwartz went out to the Vig to sample their Happy Hour menu.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Spring training is here, and that means beautiful weather and a day at the ballpark.

If you bought anything at the ballpark lately, you know food and drink don’t come cheap. So, for this week’s happy hour spot, we decide to check out a place that is about a five-minute drive from Salt River Fields. The Vig has five locations around the Valley, and they offer their happy hour Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. They offer a huge play the nachos for $14 with all sorts of fresh toppings.

The Vig McCormick Ranch made our list of best happy hour spots across the Valley.
The Vig McCormick Ranch made our list of best happy hour spots across the Valley.(Arizona's Family)

For $6 you can get a big, Nobel bread pretzel with delicious cheese sauce and mustard. Their blistered shishito peppers come with a chili-garlic soy sauce and run just $6, too. For the same price, you can pick up some sliders and pork or chicken tacos. What we love about their happy hour is they use great, local ingredients...and it all comes at a good price!

The Vig McCormick Ranch made our list of best happy hour spots across the Valley.
The Vig McCormick Ranch made our list of best happy hour spots across the Valley.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

You'll still see Ian providing the latest weather forecasts, even after breaking a bone in his...
The show must go on, even with a broken arm
The average lifespan of a smoke detector is 10 years.
Phoenix firefighters remind families to check smoke detectors, create fire safety plan
Grabbing a bite before the ballgame at The Vig McCormick Ranch
2 Ahwatukee 8th graders to publish dystopian novel
2 Ahwatukee 8th graders to publish dystopian novel