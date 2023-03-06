Your Life
Gov. Hobbs taps head of Children’s Action Alliance to lead state’s child safety department

Gov. Katie Hobbs has picked David Lujan to lead the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Gov. Katie Hobbs has picked David Lujan to lead the Arizona Department of Child Safety.(Image credit: Arizona State University)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Governor Katie Hobbs has named David Lujan as her pick to lead the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Lujan is a former member of the Arizona senate and house and previously served as an assistant attorney general for the state senate’s judiciary committee. He also acted as the chief administrator for ASU’s Preparatory Academy and most recently served as president and CEO of Children’s Action Alliance. The CAA is a nonprofit that works to promote the well-being of Arizona’s children and families.

“David has led a career of defending and building up communities here in Arizona so that families can have happy and successful lives,” Gov. Hobbs said. “His ability to lead and history on raising awareness in areas that need critical attention, like our teacher shortage, makes me confident that he will head the Department of Child Safety in a positive direction.”

Lujan’s nomination will now be reviewed by a committee recently created by the GOP-controlled state senate.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

