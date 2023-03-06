Your Life
GCU students pick up trash in pilot program to help community

It's part of a pilot program with the City of Phoenix to improve the safety of residents, businesses and students in the neighborhoods surrounding GCU.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - College students have a lot on their plates. But some Grand Canyon University students took time to make the community a better and cleaner place.

They joined forces with the Phoenix city council’s latest cleanup efforts along the 27th Avenue corridor, where about 100 students picked up trash along the street. It’s all part of a pilot program with the city to improve the safety of residents, businesses and students in the neighborhoods surrounding GCU. And they’re making real progress.

“We have a team right now that’s doing work with Habitat for Humanity for homes in the community, so on the weekends we’re working for Habitat for Humanity, we’re working on the streets, we’re working just to clean up and alleviate the neighborhood as best we can,” said Camden Marasco, GCU’s student body president. “It’s a really, really good feeling and a good thing to do on a weekend and it feels really good to see other students equally as excited about it as well.”

GCU’s president also volunteered. He says students are improving not just the look of the neighborhood, but also bettering the lives of the folks who call this area home. And that is Something Good!

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

