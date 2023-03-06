Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Feds: Woman funded lavish lifestyle with stolen COVID funds

Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a...
Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Florida woman — who authorities say chartered a private jet to fly her cross-country with some of the more than $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds that she fraudulently obtained by using stolen identities — pleaded guilty Monday, federal prosecutors said.

Danielle Miller, 32, of Miami, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Miller used the identities of more than 10 people and used fake business names to apply for and receive more than $1 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds as well as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related unemployment benefits from July 2020 to May 2021, prosecutors said.

Miller possessed counterfeit driver’s licenses in the victims’ names but bearing her photograph. In one case, she accessed a victim’s online Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles records and used the personal identifying information to open a bank account in that person’s name, prosecutors said.

Miller used a counterfeit driver’s license in August 2020 to arrange a Gulfstream private jet charter flight from Florida to California, where she stayed at a luxury hotel under the same victim’s name, prosecutors said.

In another case, prosecutors said she used someone else’s identity to rent a luxury apartment in Florida.

Miller boasted about her extravagant lifestyle on her Instagram account, where she had more than 34,000 followers, authorities said, posting about her purchases of luxury items and her stays at opulent hotels in California, which she paid for using the bank account of one of her victims.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27. She was arrested in May 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

Samuel Ward (right) and Max Biederman (left) were charged with domestic terrorism after...
2 Arizonans charged with domestic terrorism after attacking police and fire training center in Atlanta
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday
Gov. Katie Hobbs has picked David Lujan to lead the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Gov. Hobbs taps head of Children’s Action Alliance to lead state’s child safety department
Sen. Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Dairy Pride Act Following Plant-Based FDA Guidance