Feds: Arizona among states to surpass national average rate of violent crime

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Justice has released a report that shows 3 states, including Arizona that has surpassed the national average of violent crime rates.

These three states are Arizona, Colorado, and Washington. Each had violent victimization rates higher than the national rate of 21.6 per 1,000 people older than age 12 between 2017-2019. Between 34 and 58% of those crimes were reported to the police. Arizona had a marked property crime rate higher than the national rate as well, with a reporting rate between 28% and 44%.

Property crime includes burglary, larceny of more than $50, motor vehicle theft, and arson.

“Not only do these data highlight differences in the rate and type of victimization across states, but they also detect a significant amount of non-reporting to police in individual states,” Director Alexis Piquero, director of BJS.

According to Neighborhood Scout, a crime mapping online resource, only 4% of US cities are less safe than Phoenix. Data shows about 43 people per 1,000 being impacted by either violent or property-related crimes. This means you have a one in 118 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Phoenix, and 1 in 204 chance in Arizona. The safest Phoenix neighborhoods are Sonoran Foothills, Carriage Trails/Vista Norte, Colina Del Norte/Desert Foothills North, Foothills Golf Club, and Stetson Hills.

States around the national average were Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Illinois. States with crime lower than the average were Texas, New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and New Jersey.

