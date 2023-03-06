Dry conditions for Arizona with a gradual warm up with week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are finally catching a break from all the snowfall in northern and eastern Arizona! We are tracking dry conditions as we prepare for the new work week. A couple of systems are passing to the north of us but are struggling to dig deep enough southward to bring Arizona any major impacts. However, there will be periods of breezy to windy conditions throughout the week, mainly in northern Arizona. We will also see partly cloudy skies by Monday afternoon but no rain associated with those clouds.

Our average high temperature for Phoenix this time of the year, is 75 degrees. So far, every day this month has been cooler than that. Over the next few days, temperatures will be just shy of that. Still, with ridging expected by Friday into the weekend, those temperatures will get warmer, possibly even reaching 80 degrees by Saturday.

