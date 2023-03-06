Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.(WSMV/Brandon Smith)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man who was driving his car during storms in Tennessee on Friday afternoon was impaled by a tree in a freak accident, officials said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the accident happened on East Blue Creek Road when a tree fell onto the vehicle, impaling the driver.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, Davis said. His current condition is unknown.

Further details were not given.

Thunderstorms and high winds pummeled central Tennessee and southern Kentucky on Friday, leaving behind tons of damage and thousands of people without power.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

Samuel Ward (right) and Max Biederman (left) were charged with domestic terrorism after...
2 Arizonans charged with domestic terrorism after attacking police and fire training center in Atlanta
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday
Gov. Katie Hobbs has picked David Lujan to lead the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Gov. Hobbs taps head of Children’s Action Alliance to lead state’s child safety department
Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a...
Feds: Woman funded lavish lifestyle with stolen COVID funds
Sen. Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Dairy Pride Act Following Plant-Based FDA Guidance