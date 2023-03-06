Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Docs: Convicted felon shot, killed man after argument at east Phoenix 7-Eleven

Devalon Jackson now faces multiple felony charges including first-degree murder.
Devalon Jackson now faces multiple felony charges including first-degree murder.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court paperwork says a convicted felon fired several rounds outside an east Phoenix convenience store, ultimately striking and killing a man and injuring another.

According to documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, 38-year-old Devalon Brooks Johnson fired his gun after an apparent argument outside the 7-Eleven near 48th Street and McDowell on Mar. 2. Officers arrived at the scene to find 27-year-old Kevin Turner, bleeding on the ground. A second victim was found with two gunshots, one to his left arm and another to his left leg.

Police say they were able to use surveillance video to pinpoint the crime to Johnson who reportedly wore the same clothes. Detectives also found shell casings from a pistol that matched up with the crime scene. During an interview with police, Jackson admitted to arguing with the two men before he started following them, but that he could not remember what happened afterward.

Details on what prompted the argument nor the exact relationship between Jackson and the two victims weren’t revealed in the arrest documents. Investigators found that Jackson had an outstanding warrant and was a convicted felon who had been sentenced in Arizona in 2007. Jackson now faces first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

The average lifespan of a smoke detector is 10 years.
Phoenix firefighters remind families to check smoke detectors, create fire safety plan
Two 8th graders from Ahwatukee wrote a dystopian novel!
Two Ahwatukee 8th graders to publish dystopian novel
Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Warren G, and Too $hort are going on tour this summer!
Snoop Dogg going on tour with other hip-hop stars; here’s when they come to Phoenix
File -- Mark Finchem
Superior Court judge sanctions Mark Finchem over ‘groundless’ election claims