Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona rancher arraigned in Mexican man’s shooting death

George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales,...
George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Kelly, faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)(Mark Henle | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALES, AZ (AP) - An Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his land near the U.S.-Mexico border pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges.

George Alan Kelly was present during his arraignment in Santa Cruz Superior Court in Nogales on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. The 74-year-old spoke briefly, only answering yes-or-no questions from the judge. Judge Thomas Fink set a trial date of Sept. 6, denying a request from Kelly’s defense attorney for a two-month continuance. Brenna Larkin had asked for more time to interview her own experts and because the state executed an additional search warrant Monday on Kelly’s property.

Kelly left the courtroom immediately after the hearing. He has been allowed to remain free on $1 million bail. Prosecutors lowered Kelly’s charge from a single count of first-degree murder, which would have required a finding of premeditated intent to kill and could have led to a death sentence. Mexico officials have told U.S. prosecutors that they believe Kelly should have faced a first-degree murder charge. Kelly is accused of fatally shooting Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, an unarmed 48-year-old migrant from Nogales, Mexico.

Prosecutors have said Kelly had no basis for intentionally or recklessly firing an AK-47 rifle toward eight or so unarmed migrants about 80 to 100 yards (meters) away. Larkin said her client shot into the air above the migrants. She has said Kelly feared for his and his wife’s safety and the property, and that he had seen people with rifles and backpacks passing through his property.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

From left to right: Richard Pounds, John Imes, and Amber-Leah Valentine were arrested.
3 arrested after 16-year-old boy found dead, wrapped in a blanket in Kingman
Samuel Ward (right) and Max Biederman (left) were charged with domestic terrorism after...
2 Arizonans charged with domestic terrorism after attacking police and fire training center in Atlanta
Charles Bray, 44, was arrested in connection to a road rage incident in Mesa where a dog was...
Suspect arrested after dog shot in head during road road incident in Mesa
Multiple Phoenix police patrol vehicles are seen scattered throughout the plaza.
Police ID man found shot to death outside Family Dollar store in north Phoenix