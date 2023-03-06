Your Life
1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede

An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in Rochester, N.Y., amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News. A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

The Associated Press sent messages early Monday seeking information from Rochester police and other authorities.

Six additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Adams said, but later determined injuries weren’t consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams said.

