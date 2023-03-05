Your Life
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for an alleged shoplifter accused of pointing a gun and threatening a Walmart employee in Chandler.

On Feb. 13, a man was seen pushing a shopping cart with items inside a Walmart near Chandler Boulevard and McClintock Drive. According to police, a loss prevention employee attempted to stop the man from shoplifting, and that is when the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee. Police say the man threatened to shoot the employee if he didn’t get out of his way.

The man is described as white in his late 20s to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. There is a $1000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

