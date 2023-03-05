Our first full week of March looks beautiful, dry and slightly below average

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) —Look for a high today of 71 in the afternoon today with morning lows in the 40s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with no rain.

In northern Arizona, look for windy conditions today with gusts up to 50 mph. Cities like Flagstaff, Williams and Page are all under a Wind Advisory until 8 p.m. tonight.

The Phoenix area is setting up for a quiet weather pattern with temps primarily in the 70s for the week ahead. Perfect for any outdoor activities or Spring Break visitors you may have!

