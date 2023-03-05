Dry, windy conditions ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We are tracking dry conditions for the next couple of days, but Sunday will be windy. A Wind Advisory has been issued for northern Arizona, including areas like Flagstaff, Show Low, Winslow, Page, and the Grand Canyon. In those areas, gusts to 50mph are possible.

Our average high temperature across the Valley for this time of the year is 75 degrees. However, in the next few days, temperatures will run slightly cooler than average. The current weather system in the pacific northwest will stay north of Arizona, allowing our weather pattern to stay fairly stable. However, we will see an increase in clouds Sunday, and that system is also the reason for breezy to windy conditions across the state Sunday.

The beginning of the week will be quiet and dry, but by Thursday, another weather system could bring cooler temperatures to the state and drop Valley high temperatures into the 60s.

