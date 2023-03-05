Consider a summer ooldown in Copenhagen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While Arizona welcomes crowds of spring break visitors each March, it’s time for many of us who live here to start thinking about where we’ll escape the coming summer heat!

Scandinavia is home to some of the most beautiful cities in Europe and some of the friendliest people. Plus, while temperatures spike into the triple digits in July in Phoenix, the high temperatures will top out in the low 70s in Copenhagen, Denmark. Flight prices are much higher this summer, but if you wait until mid-September (when Phoenix is still in the triple digits), you’ll shave hundreds of dollars off your airfare to Copenhagen.

The top sites to visit in Copenhagen include the historic, colorful canal district known as Nyhavn, a 300-foot-tall spire you can climb at an old cathedral, and one of the longest shopping boulevards in Europe. You can also visit the statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid.” He wrote many of his fairy tales from his home in Copenhagen. Visitors will notice how “green” Copenhagen is. Cycling is a major means of transportation, and taxis are electric. Half of Denmark’s power comes from the wind. Hotels and restaurants compete for environmental awards and certifications. Manon Les Suites, the most eco-friendly hotel I’ve ever stayed in, is in Copenhagen.

A downside of a visit to Copenhagen will be the cost. Restaurants and hotels tend to be pricey. Still, you’ll find plenty of free or cost-effective things to do. Copenhagen is a great walking city, and it has a really efficient subway system. A suggested add-on to a trip to Copenhagen is a flight up to Stockholm, Sweden. The flights are only about 50 minutes and should cost around $50. Stockholm can be a very budget-friendly city! It’s pedestrian-friendly and full of great sites to explore.

You can also cool off on a ferry ride around the Stockholm archipelago. The ferries are really efficient and will only cost a few dollars per trip! Stockholm is also a great base for day trips to other towns in Sweden, like Uppsala and Sigtuna.

Scandinavia sometimes ranks lower on people’s “bucket lists” compared to other European destinations, but it’s full of interesting history, and summer is definitely the best season for a visit.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.