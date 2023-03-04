Your Life
Wind to return to Phoenix area this week

It's going to be a sunny day in Phoenix today.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on a cool morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We will have a mostly sunny day this afternoon with highs reaching around 70° so be sure to get out and enjoy some sun today. Everyone in the state will stay dry for today and the rest of the weekend. Winds will start to pick up into Saturday and Sunday, mainly in northern Arizona.

Plan on gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range in the northern part of the state for Sunday. Stepping into next week, temperatures will remain in the low 70s in Phoenix with dry conditions. We will have occasional clouds but does not look like we will see any rain next week.

