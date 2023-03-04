Police: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say there is an active officer-involved shooting incident in Laveen on Saturday morning.

The scene is near 35th and Southern avenues. Not many details are available, but no officers were injured in the shooting. The public is asked to avoid the area if possible. This is the 12th officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.