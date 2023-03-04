Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after overnight shooting involving police in Tucson

A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a pursuit turned officer-involved...
A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a pursuit turned officer-involved shooting overnight.(Tucson Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting involving police that happened in Tucson on Friday.

Officers from an Operations Community Response Team were looking for a man who is accused of aggravated assault, prohibited possession and shooting in city limits. He also had a warrant for a probation violation. Officers found him driving near Grant Road and Park Avenue and tried to stop him, but he sped away, launching a pursuit.

A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a pursuit turned officer-involved...
A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a pursuit turned officer-involved shooting overnight.(Arizona's Family)

Soon, the suspect crashed into another car just west of Campbell Avenue on Grant Road. When officers tried to approach the car, the man pulled out a gun and that’s when the officer-involved shooting happened. The man was shot and killed at the scene. A woman who was riding in the vehicle as a passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that she was also considered a suspect in the original incident that caused the search. No police officers or anyone in the community was injured. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation involving the suspect. A parallel investigation by the Tucson Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is underway to determine if the officers violated any policies.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting in the state of Arizona in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

A person is dead after a single-car crash in Tempe overnight.
Man dead after early morning single-vehicle crash in Tempe
Christopher Clements
Judge declares mistrial in Christopher Clements’ 2nd murder trial
Maricopa County rejects Scottsdale's water plan for Rio Verde Foothills
What's next after Clements mistrial