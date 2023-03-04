Man dead after overnight shooting involving police in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting involving police that happened in Tucson on Friday.

Officers from an Operations Community Response Team were looking for a man who is accused of aggravated assault, prohibited possession and shooting in city limits. He also had a warrant for a probation violation. Officers found him driving near Grant Road and Park Avenue and tried to stop him, but he sped away, launching a pursuit.

A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a pursuit turned officer-involved shooting overnight. (Arizona's Family)

Soon, the suspect crashed into another car just west of Campbell Avenue on Grant Road. When officers tried to approach the car, the man pulled out a gun and that’s when the officer-involved shooting happened. The man was shot and killed at the scene. A woman who was riding in the vehicle as a passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that she was also considered a suspect in the original incident that caused the search. No police officers or anyone in the community was injured. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation involving the suspect. A parallel investigation by the Tucson Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is underway to determine if the officers violated any policies.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting in the state of Arizona in 2023.

