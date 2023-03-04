Your Life
Man dead after early morning single-vehicle crash in Tempe

A person is dead after a single-car crash in Tempe overnight.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an early morning single-car crash in Tempe.

Tempe Police responded to a serious single-car crash near Priest Drive and Elliot Road around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday morning. Officers found that the car appeared to have crashed into a bus stop in the area, seriously injuring a man riding in the passenger seat inside the car. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

There is no information available about the driver involved, but alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. No other injuries were reported, according to officers. Roads in the area have since re-opened after the initial investigation.

