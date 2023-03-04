Man arrested in connection with deadly January shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested yesterday after reportedly shooting and killing a man in northwest Phoenix in January.

26-year-old Alexander Medina was arrested on Friday after he reportedly was involved in a shooting near 35th and Missouri avenues around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. When officers arrived at the initial scene, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators learned that Villegas was allegedly involved in a fight with several men when the shots were fired.

