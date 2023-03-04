Your Life
Man arrested after allegedly killing 8-year-old in hit and run in Phoenix

Investigators believe that Conchillos was driving a lifted truck was headed north on 67th...
Investigators believe that Conchillos was driving a lifted truck was headed north on 67th Avenue when he reportedly hit Jerel Glenn, 8, as he stepped onto the sidewalk.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in Phoenix earlier this year has been arrested.

Phoenix police say 28-year-old Christopher Silva-Conchillos reportedly hit Jerel Glenn as he stumbled off the sidewalk on Saturday, Feb. 11, near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Specific details about the arrest are not available yet, nor are any possible charges Silva-Conchillos will face.

An investigation was launched, and Phoenix police asked for the public’s help to identify the truck involved in the crash through Silent Witness.

“It’s hard, especially for me having to tell my kids that their brother is gone,” said Jessica Ervin, Glenn’s mother. “He has five other siblings.” A GoFundMe for Glenn’s funeral services has been set up and donations are still being accepted.

