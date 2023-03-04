Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an alleged shoplifting attempt ended in an officer-involved shooting at a Phoenix Walmart on Saturday morning.

Around 11:00 a.m. a shooting involving an officer happened at a Walmart near 35th and Southern Avenues. According to police, a man attempting to shoplift was walking out of the Walmart when a loss prevention employee approached him at the front of the store just before the exit doors.

An off-duty officer in uniform was in the area of the storefront and tried to assist the loss prevention employee. Police say that is when the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officer and loss prevention employee, and the officer fired at the man, missing him. The man ran back into the store, exiting out the back end, police say. Officers searched the area and found the man and the handgun in a neighborhood just west of the Walmart.

No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt. The man was arrested and booked into jail. His identity has not been released. Police did not say what the man attempted to steal.

Police are asking anyone in the store when the shooting occurred to contact the Phoenix police department.

This is the 12th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 16th in the state this year.

