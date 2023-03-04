How to watch Saturday’s high school basketball championship games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sports glory is on the line when Arizona high school basketball teams hit the hardwood on Saturday. Eight teams will be vying for a championship trophy. If you can’t make it to Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum near downtown Phoenix for the AIA 6A and Open state championships, you can watch them on 3TV and the new Arizona’s Family Sports & Entertainment Network. Here’s a look at the schedule:

10 a.m. Valley Bista vs Dobson in the AIA 6A Girls Basketball Championship presented by Banner Sports Medicine

12:30 p.m. Brophy Prep vs Highland in the AIA 6A Boys Basketball Championship presented by Banner Sports Medicine

3 p.m. Millennium vs Desert Vista in the AIA Open Girls Basketball Championship presented by Banner Sports Medicine

5:30 p.m. Sunnyslope vs Perry in the AIA Open Boys Basketball Championship presented by Banner Sports Medicine

The Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network can be found over the air on channel 44 and channel 13 on Cox Cable.

