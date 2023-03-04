Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

How to watch Saturday’s high school basketball championship games

AIA state Basketball Championships are live Saturday starting at 10:00 AM on 3TV and the new Arizona's Family Sports and Entertainment Network.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sports glory is on the line when Arizona high school basketball teams hit the hardwood on Saturday. Eight teams will be vying for a championship trophy. If you can’t make it to Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum near downtown Phoenix for the AIA 6A and Open state championships, you can watch them on 3TV and the new Arizona’s Family Sports & Entertainment Network. Here’s a look at the schedule:

  • 10 a.m. Valley Bista vs Dobson in the AIA 6A Girls Basketball Championship presented by Banner Sports Medicine
  • 12:30 p.m. Brophy Prep vs Highland in the AIA 6A Boys Basketball Championship presented by Banner Sports Medicine
  • 3 p.m. Millennium vs Desert Vista in the AIA Open Girls Basketball Championship presented by Banner Sports Medicine
  • 5:30 p.m. Sunnyslope vs Perry in the AIA Open Boys Basketball Championship presented by Banner Sports Medicine

The Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network can be found over the air on channel 44 and channel 13 on Cox Cable.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

In the book, Santore channels her own experiences of hardship, including three strokes over the...
Former Phoenix Suns coach releases first book on how to overcome obstacles
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NBA...
Kevin Durant scores 23 points in Charlotte in Suns debut
The Cologuard Classic will donate proceeds to youth sports and colon cancer efforts.
Golfers in the Cologuard Classic prepare for strong winds, rain and snow